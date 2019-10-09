Shepolopolo have advanced to the penultimate qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after eliminating Botswana 3-0 on aggregate.

Zambia on Tuesday night beat Botswana 2-0 away in Francistown in the return leg of the third round to complete a double over their neighbours.

Grace Chanda propelled Zambia to victory after scoring a brace in this match.

Forward Chanda of Zesco Ndola Girls scored the two goals in the 19th and 53rd minutes.

“I am actually very happy about the performance of the team. They have actually played as a team from the goalkeeper up to the striking force,” Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape said.

Zambia will now face Kenya in the final qualifying round.

Kenya advanced to the final round after ejecting Ghana.

