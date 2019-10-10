With the National day of Prayer and Fasting almost a week away from 18 October, the government has expressed concern over the increasing political violence being perpetrated by political parties in the country.

Kawambwa District Commissioner, Ivo Mpasa says it is unacceptable that incidents of violence, some resulting in loss of lives, are being reported in some parts of the country which has been declared as a “Christian Nation.”

He said the differences in opinion and political affiliation should not destruct the peace and development agenda of the country.

The District Commissioner has also condemned in strongest terms some opposition political party leaders for always criticizing everything and anything government does without providing alternative solutions.

Mr. Mpasa has since called upon the church to rise up and pray against the high levels of acrimony and intolerance among political players for the sake of peace and unity. The District Commissioner was speaking yesterday when he met members of the Clergy in his office during the preparatory meeting for the National Day of Prayers, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation.

And Kawambwa District Pastors’ Fellowship Vice-Chairperson, Gift Kamuzyu said it is the responsibility of the church to pray for the leadership of the country and its people for prosperity to thrive.

Reverend Kamuzyu of Pentecostal Holiness Church reaffirmed that Zambia is a blessed nation because she recognizes the supremacy of the Lord Jesus Christ in all areas of governance.

This year’s National Day of Prayers, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation will be held on Friday, 18th October under the theme, “Receiving Times of Refreshing from the Presence of the Lord through Reconciliation with One Another and the Environment for a Prosperous Zambia.”

