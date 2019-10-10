First Lady Esther Lungu has urged youths to desist from being used as tools of political violence. Mrs. Lungu says it is not right for politicians to use youths to promote violence in whatever form.

She noted that most of the politicians promoting violence have had their time adding that they must allow youths to positively mature into leaders.

Mrs. Lungu told ZNBC News in Kitwe that a bigger part of the Zambian population is made up of youths hence the need for them to play a meaningful role in governance.

Mrs. Lungu said that she was also concerned that women and the girl child in Zambia have continued to face gender-based violence and sexual abuse.

The First Lady was in Kitwe to lobby for support to enhance service delivery at the Kitwe teaching hospital and donate to two service organizations.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has warned that there is no need for violence in politics, adding that innocent people are killing themselves while the politicians remain comfortable in their homes.

The President said that no politician, including himself, is worth dying for.

President Lungu implored parents to inculcate values that teach young people that there is no need for violence and said that he has instructed his party members to be peaceful and go out in communities to spread the good policies of the party.

The President was speaking when he addressed a meeting at Kaoma Resource Centre grounds, at which several members from the opposition also defected to the ruling party.

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]