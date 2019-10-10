Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale says government is revisiting the contract for the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway with the possibility of cutting the cost down.

Mr. Mwale says government is revisiting the scope of works to see if the existing road can be maintained and only additional two lanes should be constructed.

The Minister says government is also looking at the possibility of constructing additional projects such as Hotels can be left out of the contract.

He added that the issue is not about disregarding construction of the dual carriage way, but to see how best to cut the cost of putting up the road.

Mr. Mwale said the initial scope of works was to reap off the existing road and put up four lanes, but government is now discussing if only two lanes can be constructed so that together with the existing two they make the desired dual carriage way.

And Mr Mwale has reiterated that he will work hard to see to it that the cost of construction in the country is reduced.

He said he is working with technocrats to see how best the cost of construction can be reduced in the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwale said the Ministry is seriously tackling the issue of building houses to reduce the national deficit.

He said the National Housing Authority -NHA- is currently undergoing restructuring so that it helps government is constructing houses.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by Housing and Infrastructure Development Public Relations Officer, Jeff Banda after Mr Mwale featured on a private Radio station.

