President Edgar Lungu has directed the Road Transport And Safety Agency (RTSA) to intensify Highway patrols, in order to save people’s lives, from the continued escalating road accidents in the country.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said he is concerned that lives have lost within a short period of time, through traffic accidents on the Copperbelt and Muchinga Provinces.

The Head of State said he is saddened that lives were lost in Mpika shortly after the accident that occurred on the Kitwe-Chingola road.

The President has since instructed RTSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda to get on the ground, as his institution is well equipped to monitor vehicles and curb road traffic accidents.

“I want to see intensified highway patrols because RTSA has equipment and vehicles to ensure motorists adhere to traffic rules. We cannot continue losing lives on the roads,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu also cautioned the public to observe traffic rules, including adhering to speed limits and fastening of seat belts by adults and children.

The President regretted that children are among the casualties in the two accidents and wished the injured a quick and steady recovery.

“My thoughts are with the grieving families right now,” added President Lungu.

On October 6, 2019, about 15 people were feared dead when a Rosa Minibus hit into a stationary truck near Sabina turn off along the Kitwe – Chingola road, while 6 people died on October 8, 2019 in Mufubushi area, after a Toyota Ipsum collided with a truck in Mpika district, Muchinga Province.

