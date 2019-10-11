Forest Rangers have an opportunity to go third on the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division log this Saturday when they host Nakambala Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Forest and Nakambala have agreed to bring forward their Week Seven league fixture in the midst of the FIFA Match Window but the Ndola side will visit Zanaco as scheduled after the international break next weekend in a Week Six match in Lusaka.

Perry Mutapa’s side is currently fifth on 8 points after five rounds of games played and are unbeaten in their last four games with two successive victories after as many draws.

Victory will see Forest jump to third spot on to 11 points, displacing Napsa Stars who have 10 points.

Zesco United and Red Arrows are second and first on 12 and 13 points respectively.

But the match will be a particularly a huge test for 14th placed Nakambala.

Nakambala have picked up four points from their last two games following an expected 2-0 away win over promoted KYSA that came a week after ending their three-match losing start to the season with a 1-1 draw against Nkwazi on September 28.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles are also in action this weekend despite the absence of coach Aggrey Chiyangi, goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange and striker Tapson Kaseba who are all away in on a two-match friendly tour of West Africa with Chipolopolo.

The 2019 transitional season runners-up are on the road to North-Western Province to visit Lumwana Radiants in a delayed Week Four fixture.

Lumwana are bottom of the table with one point from four games.

However, Eagles’ current trajectory is two wins on the trot after starting the season with a draw and defeat.

Another three points this Saturday will see Eagles move into the top four to join Kansanshi and Napsa Stars on 10 points.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]