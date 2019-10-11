Zambia Rugby Union new General Secretary Chileshe Bweupe admits more needs to be done to promote the sport.

Diggers chairman Bweupe has taken over from Chola Katanga who resigned recent after citing ‘other commitments’ as the reason.

‘It is very humbling especially that I didn’t really think I would join the Zambia Rugby Union at this point,’ Bweupe.

‘We all know that Zambians mostly love football but there is a very good following for the game of rugby,’ the former Kitwe Mayor said.

Bweupe added: ‘We need to do more to bring our sport in the spot light. We have to do more to expose our game to more Zambians.’

He is expected to relinquish his position as Diggers chairman.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]