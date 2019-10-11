Home Entertainment Stevo releases “Kangale” music video Entertainment Stevo releases “Kangale” music video October 11, 2019 0 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Stevo released the music video for his song “Kangale” that features Jae Cash. The track was produced by King Nachi and Mzenga Man while the video was directed by DJLo of Reel Studios. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:'Rap guru' Stevo releases "Push" music video'Rap Guru' Stevo releases "Sandles off" music video'Rap Guru' Stevo releases new single “Dream Come True” featuring SambaKen One and music legend Izrael release "Nilipo" music videoPilato releases "What If" music video Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Davido and SWV shine at Stanbic Music Festival Bomb$hell unveils “Backshot” Zambian Comedy stars K Star and Kapembwa delivers a fun hiphop song “Gangster’s Parasite” LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.