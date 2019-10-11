Government has so far collected over two million Kwacha revenue through the inspection and escort fees on Mukula Logs in transit from Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC through Zambia.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the amount accounts for 4- hundred and 45 DRC trucks laden with Mukula Trees between April and August 2019.

She disclosed this in a Ministerial Statement in Parliament.

Ms. Kapata revealed that 361 containers of Mukula trees from DRC have currently exited Zambia.

Ms. Kapata said out of the three thousand 400 containers earmarked to transit through Zambia.

She however bemoaned the slow rate at which the DRC government is implementing the transits of its Mukula Trees through Zambia.

The Zambian government last year endorsed the transit of three thousand 400 Mukula Tree laden containers from DRC through Zambia.

This was effected through Statutory number 96 of 2018, amended by statutory instrument number eight of 2019, and further amended by statutory instrument number 58 of 2019.

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]