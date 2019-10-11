Zambia has pledged to contribute 5.5 million United States dollars to the Global Fund towards fighting HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis -TB and Malaria.

The money will be paid to the Global Fund between 2020 and 2022.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya who is in Lyon – France attending the Global Funds’ 6th Replenishment Conference on behalf of President Edgar Lungu disclosed this when he met the Fund’s Grants Manager Mark Erdington.

Dr. Chilufya said the strong political will exhibited by President Lungu has enabled Zambia make head-ways in fighting HIV and AIDS, TB and Malaria.

He also thanked the Global Fund for having contributed 1.2 billion dollars towards Zambia’s fight against the three diseases.

And Mr. Erdington thanked Zambia for contributing money towards the Fund and pledged support to the country.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has officially opened the conference being attended by several Heads of State and governments.

Mr. Macron said the end of HIV, TB and Malaria is possible within this generation and demanded that the world raises 14 billion dollars towards the fight against the three diseases.

He also disclosed that 32 million lives have been saved since inception of the Global Fund.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]