The Algeria Football Federation has confirmed the date of their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Zambia.

FAF said the defending AFCON champions game against Chipolopolo will be played on November 14 at 21h00.

But FAF added that the venue will be communicated to later.

Meanwhile, Algeria head to France on a charter flight on Sunday ahead of their final friendly on October 15 against Colombia in Lille.

The game will come days after Algeria was held 1-1 at home by DR Congo in their first friendly game on October 10 in Blida.

