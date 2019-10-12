Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged communities and local Councils in the country to consider changing names that have bad connotations.
Speaking on Saturday during the renaming of Devils street in Emmasdale area to its original name of Florida Street, Rev. Sumaili said it is important to take in consideration the implication and effects that names of on communities and people.
Rev. Sumaili said she would like to see other councils in the country identify names of streets and communities that deserve to be changed.
Commenting on the nickname of Florida Street to Devils street, Rev. Sumaili said it was not right to have anything named after the devil in a nation that its proudly Christian.
She added that for Zambia to actualize its Christian values, the nation has to have sanity in the moral standing of people and communities.
Rev. Sumaili urged communities to report issues of brothels, underage drinking and drug abuse in their communities for sanity and peace to prevail.
And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said it was high time the city changed its face starting with names of the streets.
The Mayor added that it was a sorry sight to realize that many people have lost lives, marriages have been broken and many other bad vices have been conducted on Florida street.
Mr. Sampa said it was sad to see young people patronize bars and engage in dangerous vices.
He further explained that despite the street having businesses operating, there is need for everyone to abide by the laws of the land and not allow immorality on the street.
Meanwhile Lenard Mayaka a resident of Florida street in Emasdale has thanked government for renaming the street to its real names as opposed to the nicknamed known by many.
Mr. Mayaka said names have impact on people and community and hence should be considered carefully.
He explained that many illegal vices have been conducted on the Florida Street due to the impact its nickname.
The street renaming exercise was preceded by a walk to denounce the bad things that have happened on the street and declare the new good things to happen.
But why not a local name? We really a sick country, Florida na Devils Street makes no difference!!
I am not sure the name “Devils Street” name is as evil as stealing public funds that then lead to the death of many people as a result 9of poor service delivery such as excruciatingly poor health care, abysmal Education system, poor sanitation that leads to cholera and other water-borne diseases to name just a few.
This does remind me of the married dude who refused to eat pork chops at his girlfriend’s home because it is against his Christian faith. The girlfriend set him straight by telling him that eating pork was the lesser evil he would be committing. So let us just eat the pork after which we will be committing adultery. Selective Christianity is what it is. If they really embraced Christianity, we would be the no 1 less corrupt country in the world.
Indeed, I am not sure if the name of ‘Devils Street’ is as evil as stealing money and taking it to PANAMA.