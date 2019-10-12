President Edgar Lungu has hailed the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa for their relentless fight against early marriages.

President Lungu said the Council of Traditional Leaders is an important forum for fighting harmful practices that infringe on the rights of the girl child.

The Head of State reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that programmes related to eradicating early child marriages are fully supported.

President Lungu said this at State House today when the eight-member delegation from the Council of Traditional Leaders led by King Adedapo Adereni of Nigeria paid a courtesy call on him.

“There is urgent need to protect both the male and girl child from all infringements on their lives such as child marriages and female genital mutilation. I must commend you the Council of Traditional Leaders for the role you are playing in fighting this harmful scourge in Africa as a whole,” he said.

Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa Chairperson Adedapo Adereni of Nigeria described President Lungu as a leader of unity in whom the entire Africa is proud of.

King Adedapo Adereni said President Edgar Lungu is receiving applauds across Africa for having stood up for the girl child.

He pointed out that President Lungu is building on the legacy of Zambian’s Founding President Kenneth Kaunda.

King Adereni later requested President Edgar Lungu to be part of the Executive Board of Trustees for the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa, once it is formed next year.

“President Lungu on behalf of all the traditional leaders in here and outside, I am putting it on record that you are a leader of unity and the entire Africa is proud of you. As I also congratulate you on your 55 years of Independence as a country, let me request that you become an executive board member of our council once its formed next year,” King Adereni stressed.

And President Lungu in acknowledging the request, expressed gratitude, saying it was humbling to note that Traditional leaders across Africa have confidence in him.

President Lungu assured the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa that he will make himself available to serve on the board in his quest to fight child marriages.

The Head of State also praised Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people who was present for having contributed to the eradication of child marriages in his area.

