By Chilufya Tayali
We can try to be diplomatic, civil or whatever way you try to sugar quote it, the fact of the matter remains that UPND is the most violent party in Zambia and they are a danger to our peace.
To start with, how come we have violence, during campaigns, in their strongholds? It is because they are intolerant to other political parties. They declare their strongholds as a no go area for other political parties.
It is a fact that, as EEP leader, I would be on a suicide mission to go to Southern province for campaigning. Edgar Lungu and other PF members go to Southern province under heavy security otherwise they would come back naked.
The other point is that, how come we have violence free elections when UPND has not participated.
While I still maintain that, the man who fired at the UPND cadre must be arrested by the police, I strongly believe UPND provoked the situation when they attacked the PF campaign team.
Today was another day of violence and abomination by UPND in their desperation for political mileage to run with a coffin in the road. That is violence.
I wonder why BaKanganja is treating these cadres with kids gloves. Why are police making excuses, instead of just sorting out these cadres firmly.
We can’t keep on witnessing anarchy that happened today when the police had intelligence information.
I will not apologise for expressing myself albeit the abuse of the UPND. But maybe I should consult lawyers to summon the Registrar to court so that she can explain why they have allowed such a party to continue operating when it is clear this party too violent.
I know PF is also violent but trust me, their violence is nothing compared to UPND. These guys are something else.
HH, shame on you, how many people do you want to bury before you accept that Presidency is not for you, otherwise based on the violence that comes out of your party, you would resign, but you seem to be willing to see more blood shed for you to be President. What happened today was very bad.
Nope you got it wrong, its the PF that brought the violence culture.
Ifiko……both PF bandits and UPND are violent partys…..illiterate and savages always settle scores by violence…..just like in RSA….people involved in Xenophobia are illiterate……unfortunately this is encouraged by their own leaders HH and Lungu…..i miss the UNIP says
All these morons pictured above should get real jobs….looks like UPND is just like PF bandits…full of illiterate and savages
Excellent piece from TAYALI.
Why is Kanganja soft on UPNDEAD? What happens if a party or person defy police order or directive? What should happen?
Yes we know Police want to be seen to be a service not a force but many are the times that I petition Kampyongo and his Kanganja on their being soft on UPNDEAD hooliganism. The moment you bend a little on the POA, you characters put the Country in enormous danger.
Kampyongo and Kanganja should deal with the rebel, terrorists and unruly UPNDEAD grouping decisively.
I hope ECL understands the genuine tone of Tayali’s narrative. Congrats PF youths for holding your peace. Keep behaving.
Vigilantes and cadrierism was a UNIP creation under Kennet Kaunda. When MMD came to power in 1991, It was wiped out. Chiluba’s 3rd term bid reintroduced this menance. Cadrerism died under LPM only to be brought up with a vengeance under Rupiah Banda (a unipist). PF has just made it WORSE.
Violence occurs in areas where The PF think they might lose. The UPND did not take part in the Roan Election but an opposition member was still killed.
You lie. They were in the forefront campaigning in Roan. Where were you?
This irritant tayali also.
Pressure yamugwila you lied to your wife at you head the biggest opposition party in Zambia.
Ikalenifye and be a husband
Tayali, I may be compelled to drag you to the High Court to answer following charges:
1. That you are son of many fathers and therefor your birth certificate is fake, and
2. That your inbreed !mbecility has become threat to the pace and security of Zambia
Amazing, just look at pic and other pics from the PF camp, do people actually realize that we are slowly dragging our country into malitia groups? Those hungry candres are capable of doing anything for as long someone pays them well. It doesn’t have to take a prophecy for one to see were we are going.
It is mischievous for Tayali to start twisting facts for political mileage! UPND must deal with this ka useful !diot who is always twisting facts to favor his pay masters! Who doesn’t know that it is PF that brought violence to Zambian politics as the Panga Family PF? Its leaders rose to power through the panga! The main architects and beneficiaries of political violence are PF who have even paralyzed police operations! We all know what happened in Sesheke when professional police officers tried to control PF thugs and how they lost their jobs in PF interest! It’s tragic for a country When Police can’t protect you from PF thugs! One has no choice but to defend self even if it means using the same weapons as your out of control assailants! This is simple Newton’s Third Law of Motion…
This is simple Newton’s Third Law of Motion. Action is equal to Reaction! Don’t provoke others and expect them not to react! Instead of helping the victims of violence, you condemn the victim and praise the perpetrators? You call yourself a leader of EEF. Is this the cheap leadership you have to offer to Zambia? So Mr Tayali, don’t add an insult to the injury because we may hear that you have been beaten one of these days! Don’t be naive! Instead of helping to calm the anger in the nation, you aggravate the situation with your irresponsible statements? The question you should be asking is why does PF always aggravate election situations in opposition strongholds with heavy police presence? It is also naive to even think you are solving the problem by suggesting the de-registration of your…
It is also naive to even think you are solving the problem by suggesting the de-registration of your strongest opponent! Learn to compete fairly! Why do you fear competition?
You think that you’re deep rooted?
Your days could be numbered.
UPNDEAD and PF are all subject to the Registrar of Societies guidelines.
In this world you gotta let reality dictate to you that never say never. Exercise civil behavior.
The filth in that photo is appalling.
Who made these 1d10ts turn into contemporary gorilla-like infidel militia.
Days of reckoning are fast approaching.
Slain UPND cadre Lawrence Banda laid to rest as alleged PF cadres ransack his funeral house………