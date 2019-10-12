By Chilufya Tayali

We can try to be diplomatic, civil or whatever way you try to sugar quote it, the fact of the matter remains that UPND is the most violent party in Zambia and they are a danger to our peace.

To start with, how come we have violence, during campaigns, in their strongholds? It is because they are intolerant to other political parties. They declare their strongholds as a no go area for other political parties.

It is a fact that, as EEP leader, I would be on a suicide mission to go to Southern province for campaigning. Edgar Lungu and other PF members go to Southern province under heavy security otherwise they would come back naked.

The other point is that, how come we have violence free elections when UPND has not participated.

While I still maintain that, the man who fired at the UPND cadre must be arrested by the police, I strongly believe UPND provoked the situation when they attacked the PF campaign team.

Today was another day of violence and abomination by UPND in their desperation for political mileage to run with a coffin in the road. That is violence.

I wonder why BaKanganja is treating these cadres with kids gloves. Why are police making excuses, instead of just sorting out these cadres firmly.

We can’t keep on witnessing anarchy that happened today when the police had intelligence information.

I will not apologise for expressing myself albeit the abuse of the UPND. But maybe I should consult lawyers to summon the Registrar to court so that she can explain why they have allowed such a party to continue operating when it is clear this party too violent.

I know PF is also violent but trust me, their violence is nothing compared to UPND. These guys are something else.

HH, shame on you, how many people do you want to bury before you accept that Presidency is not for you, otherwise based on the violence that comes out of your party, you would resign, but you seem to be willing to see more blood shed for you to be President. What happened today was very bad.

[Read 883 times, 883 reads today]