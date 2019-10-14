80 Black Lechwes have gone missing in the Bangweulu Wetlands in Luapula Province, a Conservationist working in the northern circuit, Nsama Musonda Learns has said.
Ms Learns says the animals were captured from the Bangwelu Wetlands during the now banned exercise where the Department for National Parks and Wildlife began capturing wildlife species from their natural habitats to private ranches.
She has appealed to all concerned Zambians, Civil Society Organisations and Media and Human Rights activists to help locate the Lechwes which are endemic to the Bangweulu Wetlands.
Ms Learns said no one knows where these species have been taken, what the objective for their capture was and whether they survived the transportation and if they have adapted to the new home.
“As the Northern circuit we are demanding for their return as the operations officers at Bangwelu wetlands were not involved in the process, no ecological report was produced and the community was not involved”, she lamented.
Ms Learns said these species are a pride and heritage of the Bangwelu wetlands and they don’t deserve to be robbed of their natural home.
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela on 2nd October 2019 announced the suspension in the movement of animals from National Parks to Private ranches.
The suspension came a few days after controversy surrounded the movement of animals in Mfuwe where trucks were turned back by residents.
He said it was alleged that one of the Directors at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts signed a certificate of movement of live animals from one national park to a private ranch.
Bangweulu Wetlands is the only place in Africa where the Black Lechwe still occurs in significant numbers.
The population in 2005 was estimated at 35,000 but the area has the potential to carry up to 350,000 Black Lechwe.
Pf stronghold what u expect? You will find them at the game reserve lands the pf have allocated to themselves. My white wife is just running a hot bath as I watch her from bed. What a beauty. Can I sneak in a quick one? Mmh
Forget it. The animals are gone.
1. Had we been in 2005, the missing ones would leave the population at (35,000 – 80 = 34,920)
2. @N.ee.z (upnd strategist) – what we know is that whites don’t bath
You put Chitotela in charge of precious animals, keep counting animals, they are stolen.
We never heard of poachers using helicopters to capture animals.
Did we tell that Chitotela will still everything including wild dogs….
Chitotela at it again.
This minister just can’t help himself from engaging in unscrupulous activities.
Its another forty eight oh sorry fiftytwo houses .We wont trace who has taken them.start by checking who were given licences
To tranfer these animals?
The general perception of the PF is that it’s a Government of shameless kleptomaniacs. This is why their activities lack transparency. However, for as long as they’re in public office whatever they shall one day be in public and that day is coming soon
Chitotela is a thief
I cry for Zambia as a country. The people are like sheep without shepherds.
Journalists are all dull and corrupt.
It’s a pity. Worse still, no opposition party to replace PF.
UPND can even be more dangerous with the man on the helm already with an off shore account.
Zambia Zambia, Everytime, this has grown legs ,that is missing.Lets find them.
Generally, PF is aware of the fact that they can not win the 2021 election, they know this because all the elections that have taken place under the eagle non have been won without manipulation, so they are clear on what will happen hence the rampant theft of resources, but time for reckoning is just around the corner