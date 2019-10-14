Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has admitted being a member of the African Liberal Network, a controversial Organisation accused of advocating for Gay rights in Africa.
The opposition UPND has come under intense criticism particularly from the ruling Patriotic Front for allegedly belonging to the grouping that has a huge membership on the continent interested in pushing for gay rights.
Mr Banda says his party is a member of the African Liberal Network and the ignorance being peddled to just injure people’s reputation without facts won’t take Zambia anywhere.
“We are being attacked indirectly and we shall not sit quietly seeing our characters being assassinated by power hungry and ignorant politicians”, he said.
Mr Banda said he is even shocked that out of ignorance, Kanchibiya PF Member of Parliament Dr Martin Malama proposed a Bill in Parliament to ban political parties that belong to the ALN.
“Why can’t you introduce bills that would give loans to small businesses to access solar energy? I must say that your ignorant propaganda won’t change people’s lives”, he added.
Mr Banda said from now onwards, the People’s Alliance for Change will defend the membership of the African Liberal Network which is the biggest political network in Africa.
“We have political parties coming from countries were LGBT rights are a crime and they are not in the Network to change course but to discuss policies that would help create jobs and to strengthen political parties”, said Mr Banda.
He said through the years PAC has been a member of the ALN, he does not remember gay rights being on the agenda.
And so what if they did? Because the Same pf government begs from countries that promote gay rights and even contributes to the United nations which promotes gay rights. Instead of concentrating on the poverty in their country, pf is busy using gay rights to decampaign upnd. I for one know that there are more hiv positive pf members than there is gay people in the entire Zambia. I would rather the country has a hardworking gay president than a useless failed heterosexual rat like lungu.
That Martin Malama, did it hurt that bad that he don’t want anyone to bend him over again? Why is hallucinating about homos? Does Malama knows that PF was and probably still member of ALN, why did Kabimba attend such meeting when he was PF Secretary General?
andy ford have you have understood the challenging question Dr malama has posed about the principals of ALN?
ARE you aware about the botswana high court ruling, on HOMOSEXUALITY and the subsequent comments by the ALN?
IF you havent then take it cool read the statement Dr malama has posed , dont just skip issues and blindly blame the PF .
in the western world leaders resign immediately, if they are conflicted with policy matters. a good example is britain theresa may resigned on a matter of policy about the brexit her conscience was troubled because she felt her party did not fully support her.
and you ANDY FORD you are countering this issue with economic bills that can help youths with loans , this is typical of gayism arrogance.
This matter andyford borders on morality of the…
PF is being naive and extremely petty on this issue where a whole MP wastes peoples time with blue shameful lies. These people are never serious. That should be the last thing to bring in parliament especially in form of an accusation even when the UPND clarified their position. It shows lack of seriousness and reflects badly on Lungu the dictator. This is what happens when people have lied so much that they have nothing else to lie about. They end up starting to believe their own lies. Time is slowly catching up with PF and they would be wiser to sober up.
Ba PF bena kuwayawayafye.Instead of finding solutions to the hunger and power crisis ravaging the nation they are busy talking about gay rights