Bailiffs this morning pounced on United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia President Charles Chanda’s Offices in Rhodes Park.

Staff and Clients at Brook Cherith Offices, a company owned by Mr. Charles Chanda, were greeted by a rude shock when government bailiffs pounced on the offices and grabbed Chairs, tables, a TV, a computer, landline line telephone and other items worth about K15,000.

Bailiffs turned the place upside down as they collected the property.

When talked to by staff and clients who had come to the office the bailiffs answered arrogantly that they were working under instructions.

And workers talked to said they expected that any action to recover the alleged stolen money would wait until the case involving Mr. Chanda is disposed of by the courts which is not the case.

Mr. Chanda and his daughter Esther have remained locked up at Lusaka Central Police since Monday last week.

The duo was picked up from the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after Mr. Chanda had taken plea in 22 out of 120 civil charges of fraud brought against him by people who say paid for plots that have never been given to them.

Chanda and his daughter were then driven to Central Police where they were warned and cautioned on 160 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]