Disaster Management and mitigation Unit National coordinator Chanda Kabwe has expressed disappointment with some unscrupulous individuals who are reselling the maize accessed from the food reserve agency to fight hunger.

Mr Kabwe says unknown people have been buying maize from Food Reserve Agency purporting to be vulnerable but instead they are replenishing their stocks with the government maize sold under what is called “community sale”.

He said the community sales initiative is a strategy government has devised to enable vulnerable households access maize at affordable prices considering the hunger situation ravaging the area and should not viewed as a business opportunity for others.

Mr Kabwe has warned that if the act continues, government will have no choice but to revisit the system of community sale of maize to the people.

He observed that the scourge is not only happening in Southern Province but western province as well.

Mr Kabwe described the situation as a betrayal to government.

He was speaking in Choma today when he paid a courtesy call on southern province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba.

And Southern Province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba requested the DMMU national coordinator to quickly attend to some bridges that have outlived their lifespan.

He says most bridges leading to key areas might be washed away once it rains.

Mr. Liomba cited the crossing point leading to Macha Mission Hospital, the school of nursing and connecting through chief Chikanta’s area in Kalomo district to be one of those that need immediate attention.

The PS says if they are left unattended to it may be difficult to distribute the farming inputs to those areas.

