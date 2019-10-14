UPND Youths have challenged the PF regime to immediately remove their cadres from bus stops and markets failure to which they will be removed by force.

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says the struggling marketers, bus drivers, and their conductors, and the traveling public are suffering a lot of humiliation through unnecessary levies and taxes from these PF hooligans.

Mr. Liswaniso said UPND youths will protect the suffering masses and ensure sanity is restored in public places by Wednesday this week.

He said the starting point will be Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus, City Market, Katondo and Lumumba bus stations and make sure that these are handed over to the Lusaka City Council who can run them effectively and enhance revenue collection.

“We cannot have a situation where public facilities are being abused by a few thugs stealing money from struggling bus drivers, marketeers and traveling public while councils are struggling with resources, failing to pay workers and maintain these places”, Mr. Liswaniso said.

He lamented that what is even worse is that the Zambia Police is failing to deal with these criminals, but instead they are harassing innocent masses.

Mr. Liswaniso said UPND is a party of order and will ensure sanity is restored in these public places starting this week on Wednesday.

