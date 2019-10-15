Chipolopolo interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi wants his players to concentrate throughout the match if Zambia is to stop conceding late goals.

Zambia allowed late goals when forcing draws against Niger (1-1) and Benin (2-2) in the weekend friendly matches played away in West Africa.

Benin scored a stoppage time equaliser on Sunday to deny Zambia a win.

‘It’s just concentration. What we need to do as we go back we have to talk about concentration levels. We have to concentrate throughout the game until the game finishes,’ Chiyangi said.

‘I think the second goal Benin scored our defenders did not challenge for the ball. I don’t know if they were waiting for the referee to blow for offside,’ he said.

Chiyangi however described the friendly against Benin as good preparation for future assignment.

‘It was a good game. Good preparation. Benin gave us a good game they played well and we also played well. It is a good foundation for the future,’ said.

