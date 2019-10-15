By Alexander K Vomo

My fellow Zambians, I write to you all as a fellow concern Zambian to what is going on in our beloved Zambia. We have been killing each other for one man to stay in power and for another man trying to take over the same office. I cry for my beloved country, and for those of you who would like to politicize my view you can go on, but you must hear me. Why should we be killing each other for this reason when our forefathers fought for our freedom from the colonials, are we still back in the early sixties fighting the colonial or we are shedding blood so that his Excellence Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu should continue staying in power, or that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema should get in the same office? Why my fellow brothers and sisters?

Let’s face reality as Zambians and do the right thing, I’m non partisan I’m not writing here to support the ruling government or the UPND, I’m writing because it concerns me as a Zambian. Why should we get to this point just because of two people and their greediness? This is not fair that a Zambian should die for this reason.

First, I would like to blame both leaders, without siding to any of them. Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a president of the nation as well as the president of the PF, you have power to stop this madness going on in our country, it does not matter that the people killing each other are sent by anyone else from your party, but it is your duty to stop this, you cannot just be issuing statements that the police should handle the situation with anyone they find with a firearm when this has been going on every time we have By-election. How many statements have you issued concerning the same violence?

Next, to you Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as a leader and president of the UPND, you can stop this nonsense going on with your Cadres killing one another why should my brothers and sisters die just for you to come in power? Where is the freedom that our forefathers fought for? You should also know in your party who is in charge of this killing, you have the power within your political party to stop this, shame on you.

Politics should not make people become bitter with each other that they cannot see eye to eye, it’s a clear fact that no one can deny that Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not like Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and vice versa. These two people share different opinions concerning the issues of the country, but this does not mean that they should hate one another to this extent. Outside Zambia there a lot of people that have different opinions, but they still mingle together. I would give a good example here, last week.

Former conservative Republican US president George Bush and Ellen DeGeneres, an outspoken LGBT activist were caught on camera having a laugh while seated side by side in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ private suite with their wives Laura Bush and Portia de Rossi sitting on either side. The following day after the game Ellen DeGeneres said on her TV Show that she is friends with George Bush. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have.” She said.

George Bush once endorsed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage. During her monologue on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, DeGeneres explained that Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, invited her and wife Portia De Rossi to the game. “When we were invited, I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs,” she said. “And I’m not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers. And get this, everybody in the Cowboys suite was rooting for the Cowboys.” DeGeneres continued, “People were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican present?’ Didn’t even notice I was holding a brand-new iPhone 11. But a lot of people were mad, and they did what people do when they’re mad — they tweet.”

Coming back to the point with our issue, here we have two people who hate each other and causing innocent people killing one another, how much are you paying these people to kill each other for? Is it worthy to be in power that an innocent citizen should die?

Here comes October 18th, the Day of National Prayers in Zambia. So, if I may ask what are we going to pray for when we know what you are doing after the prayers. Shame on you both of you Edgar and Hakainde. How do you even sleep at night knowing that innocent people are killing each other for you to stay in power or trying to come in, please this is enough. I would like to see the two resolve these issues and meet on common ground with no pretense. Why not go and play Golf together and show to the Zambians that we can still love one another even though you don’t agree on the issues of governing the country. Why not you Edgar Lungu take Hakainde Hichilema on a government trip like the late Michael Sata (MHSRIP) would take Elias Chipimo with him on a government trip, that is what should be done. Boxers when they fight, they hug and shake hands, soccer players, they even exchange Jerseys. What about you too, what do you have to show us that you can reconcile. In Kenya in a joint press conference on March 9, 2018 President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga promised to begin the process of reconciliation following their bitter standoff around the 2017 elections that raised the specter of ethnic violence.

Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for the sake of the nation as our father of this beloved country, I cry to you. Please pull Mr. Hakainde Hichilema by his hand and say brother lets reconcile for the love of our country. How many Zambians should die honestly before one of you can be man enough to stand and meet the other person. Please stop this madness, you have power to command this nonsense to stop. Do it!

The author is a non-partisan, an entrepreneur who is only concerned with issues going on in the country.

