Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has challenged the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Agency to start sanctioning mobile phone service providers that are providing below par services.Mr Kafwaya said ZICTA should start getting tough on service providers that flout standard of service guidelines.

He said government is interested in seeing a fully developed ICT industry in Zambia that meets customer expectations.Mr Kafwaya was speaking Monday evening when he officiated at the launch of Velocity, the country’s first unlimited broadband internet offer which is powered by Zamtel.He commended Zamtel for always launching innovative products which he said help meet government’s goal of universal access to ICTs.Mr Kafwaya said government is pushing the universal access to ICT agenda by putting up infrastructure that increases access to ICTs especially in underserved and unserved areas.

He said so far 550 of the 1009 communication towers under Phase II of the GRZ Communication Tower Project are functional.

“Government’s driving agenda for universal access for ICT for all Zambians is firmly anchored in the Seventh National Development Plan and Vision 2030 which places emphasis on access to ICT’s for all citizens,” he said.

Mr Kafwaya said Government is committed to providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the ICT sector saying this is why his ministry engages with various stakeholders to engage on policy and reforms.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said Velocity is the answer to customer’s complaints about depletion of data and slow internet.

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel is optimistic about the growth of online use and that it will continue to invest more in the network to better serve the customer.

“Velocity is a response to a growing number of customers that need always-on high speed internet in their homes and offices thereby enhancing convenience.It is a gateway to a world of endless possibilities, whether its social networking, music and video streaming or simply online research. We believe this is a product that will transform our customer’s lives at affordable costs,” said Mr. Mupeta.

“The internet has now become more than a necessity and its access must be at anybody’s convenience. This is what Velocity is bringing to the market by giving uncapped internet. Our Home packages enables families to access the internet in the comfort of their homes, allowing for more quality family time.”

Meanwhile, Velocity Team Leader James Earle said Velocity will be offering the most affordable unlimited wireless internet on the market.

“I am sure we all have experienced, at one point or another, the inconvenience of having your data depleted whilst you are in the middle of a critical assignment or watching an entertaining movie. With the launch of Velocity such experiences will be a thing of the past as it will offer unlimited wireless internet at very competitive price plans,” Mr Earle said.

Velocity’s Wi-Fi to the Home (WTTx) brand which offers unlimited internet using LTE wireless technology means that homes in areas not yet wired for fibre can receive high-speed broadband using Routers or WiFi.

The biggest benefit, aside from being affordable is that one does not have to wait for fibre to arrive in a specific area to access Velocity.

Velocity requires only a router and a SIM card to give multiple users of up to 32 within the home or office instant connectivity to high speed internet.

Customers can choose from a range of five price plans, starting at K349 per month as entry level option offering 3Mbps to the Unlimited Ultra package which offers 20Mbps at K1,650.

