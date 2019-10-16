Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has directed the Police Commissioner for Luapula Province to summon conservationist Nsama Learns over the alleged 80 missing Black Lechwes in Bangweulu Wetlands.

Mr Chitotela said Ms Learns having started the story must provide more information on how the animals were moved from the Wetlands to wherever they have been taken.

He said the conservationist must further provide information on who did the head count to determine that 80 Lechwes were missing.

Mr Chitotela said government and President Edgar Lungu have developed interest in the revelation and more information is needed.

And Mr Chitotela has described the allegations that 80 black Lechwes are missing as propaganda meant to turnish the image of President Edgar Lungu and his government.

He said there are some people that are targeting strong people surrounding President Lungu who they want to push out before they start fighting him.

Yesterday his Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga refuted reports that 80 Black lechwes are missing in Bangweulu Wetlands.

Mr Malupenga called on Ms Nsama Learns who raised alarm that the animals were captured from the Bangwelu Wetlands during the banned exercise to help the police and other investigative wings with facts on what she knows about the ‘missing’ animals.

He said the truth of the matter is that former Minister Charles Banda, then Minister of Tourism and Arts in March 2019 did issue a capture permit for 50 Black Lechwe to Langani Game Ranch in Kazungulula and 30 Black Lechwe to Kwisoko Game Farm in Lusaka.

The PS said following the authorization, the animals were captured and translocated to the two farms on 10th September 2019.

