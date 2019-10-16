Lusaka clergyman Sunday Sinyangwe has been forced to apologize after a video in which he declared that Hakainde Hichilema will never enter State House went viral.

Sinyangwe of Shalom Embassy is heard in the video making a declaration that Mr Hichilema will never be President of Zambia if he does not repent and ask for forgiveness for parading a coffin of late UPND member Lawrence Banda who was murdered in Kaoma.

Sinyangwe also of the Standing in the Gap fame claimed that God has spoken to him that Mr Hichilema must apologize or forget about entering State House.

But many Zambians took to social media to denounce Sinyangwe for allegedly defaming Mr Hichilema and accused the clergyman of using the pulpit to spread hate speech.

Activist Laura Miti condemned Sinyangwe accusing him of abusing the Church and advised Mr Hichilema to sue him for defamation.

“Sunday Sinyangwe is the result of the Pentecostal section of the Zambian church-going absolutely rogue. Anyone can stand up, declare themselves Pastor, Bishop, Prophet – any fancy title – and start frisking congergants for all manner of offerings for a living,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Then the dramatics to keep the money flowing start – God, told me this and that, I saw this and that, I can heal, raise the dead know what people are thinking – I sit in heaven’s meetings.”

She added, “Beyond that, these Pastors, Bishops must do all they can to catch the attention of the governing party and its brown envelopes.”

“That is how Sunday Sinyangwe ends up defaming HH in a very juvenile but hateful manner. It is how few, if any, in the Pentecostal movement will correct him. I hope HH sues Sinyangwe,” she said.

Sinyangwe, however, urged members of his Church not to react to the insults and ridicule that his video message has provoked.

“This goes to all the Shalom Embassy sons and daughters as well as the Standing in the Gap. I urge you not react to anything, do not respond to any comment, the battle is of the Lord,” he said.

“Please stay away from anything to do with this matter that has risen up. Nevertheless, our God is not dead, He is not man that He should lie, He is still on the throne and He is in control.

Righteousness on the throne

wickedness shall not enter 2021.

And Keyso Chikopabantu Hamz posted on Facebook that Sinyangwe is causing divisions in the Church.

“It shall not stand because it was all a lie and very much in the flesh. This country is hurting and divided and you dividing it further because of Petty jealous and hatred for HH. You were offside. Go before God and repent and go and apologize to HH in person. You see what lies do. You were saying HH must apologise but now because of foolishness you are the one apologising and if I heard you right. You just endorsed and called him “Mr President HH” God is wonderful. The same mouth.”

Proud Musamba disqualified Sinyangwe’s apology.

“No this is not an apology. “if” disqualifies it all together. Typical of Paparism where he is standing is not an Altar. Altars are old testament concept that denotes the places God reveals himself. The new testament altar is calvary and Christ the perfect sacrifice.”

“He is controlling the intellect of his sons and daughters to not respond. Clearly the institutionalized religious reduces people to zombies. He has no right to tell people how to think and what to say in a public discourse. This form of Paparism is dictatorial. This is not an apology.”

Musamba charged that Sinyangwe’s theology is deeply superstious.

“The Jews themselves mourn like that. In South Africa during apartheid coffins were carried like that. There is no Biblical passage that says this is how to Carry a coffin,” she stated.

And Jimmy Maliseli said Sinyangwe is an incompetent clergyman.

“On the claim that this apostle makes by calling himself a watchman, a Godly watchman over Zambia, what a joke!Those close to him, please tell the man to stop wasting his sleep, let him reunite with his bed and blankets because it is open season in Zambia and if we had real watchmen and women, they would have long stood up and taken on the leadership on the many evils happening in this country.”

He added, “Claiming to be a watchman at someone’s house while not stopping people employed by the owner to look after the property from looting it, starving and causing the death of many children and not alerting the boss or calling the police is incompetence of the highest order.”

“Such a guard is useless! If Zambia belongs to God, then those who rule over it are stewards who must be held accountable for all their decisions and actions.”

“While we must scrutinize anyone who puts up their hand to become the new servant, our first duty is to ensure that the current servant is doing their job properly! You cannot blame a job applicant for the poor performance of the current employee!”

“Where are these watchmen when public money is stolen and God’s children end up dying from treatable diseases, avoidable hunger and masses are condemned to live in abject poverty while those connected to power compete with the sheikhs of Dubai for opulent lifestyles?” He asked.

“There is need for this apostle and his fellow so called watchmen to distinguish between watching and securing their seat at the high table from being watchmen over Zambia. I work in some of the most deprived areas in Zambia and I can tell Apostle Sinyangwe that, its open season for looting in this here country. There is little evidence of any religious guards watching over this nation’s resources and people and its not from him!”

He continued, “What I see is a few men and women of the cloth, politicians, both from the ruling party (they get expelled), civil society and individual citizens watching over Zambia. Daily they cry out over the plight of the poor, calling out the corrupt and compiling evidence for future use. These lone voices in the wilderness are easy to pick out for anyone who wants to see.”

“For those with access to the apostle, please remind him for me that, Isaiah 58:1-11 is still part of the Bible and I highly recommend that he reads it in the Message Bible Version. Also let him know that there is now a breed of Pentecostal believers who are ready to question our own ways.”

“We are not going away anytime soon and we are not afraid to die, if that be a consequence for calling out this kind of jokers! That is why you will see us take on the powerful, the abusive police and the corrupt. And our own brethren!!! For Zambia, we shall not stand idle – lest our descendants spit on our graves.

[Read 157 times, 198 reads today]