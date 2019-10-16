Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has accused the church of being complicit to Political Violence for not participating in the political affairs of the Country.

Dr. Mumba who is also a clergy was addressing congregants at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Matero, said that the Political Violence being experienced doesn’t befit a Christian Nation.

“In 1991, my party the MMD through President Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian Nation. This was not done because a few of us in the MMD were Christians but because the majority of Zambians were and are Christians. Political Violence and Corruption just to mention a few are Un-Christian. The killing in Kaoma was clearly Un-Christian and should be condemned by all Christians”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba called upon the church to enter the Political arena.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call upon the church to actively participate in the running of the affairs of the Country. There are a number of ways in which this can be done which include encouraging and supporting its members to run for public office and also take to task the incumbent political players”, Dr. Mumba said.

He said the church must take a deliberate step to train its membership and encourage them to vie for political office.

Dr. Mumba then stated that the Church was guilty of allowing the escalation of Political Violence because they have stayed away from politics and they have not taken the political players to the task.

“The church has godly values which it can use to promote good governance. Some of these include Integrity, Morality and the fear of God. As long as the Church doesn’t encourage and support it’s members for public office, these important values will not see the public office. What we will continue seeing is Political violence and corruption. The Political Violence which includes the Kaoma killing is because the Church and it’s members have left the running of this country to unbelievers. So it is right to blame the church of tolerating this violence because they have refused to stand up to the challenge”, Dr. Mumba said.

