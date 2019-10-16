By Andrew Nkhata.

It is clear that the PF had a well orchestrated plan, and approved by their leaders, to attack the UPND mourners, who of course were at their most vulnerable point because of the situation on their hands of mourning a loved one.

This writer proposes that the Police where very much part of this orchestration and knew exactly what would happen, when and where.

It must be appreciated that the PF camp had no reason and no business whatsoever, to mobilize themselves on this particular day, had no reason to march across Lusaka town, and had no reason to clash with UPND mourners. PF had no political function anywhere in the City yesterday, how would they suddenly spring out from nowhere unless they was a prior well laid out plan to ambush the mourners.

The funeral home of late Lawrence Banda was attacked, looted and ransacked while the mourners were at the graveyard. Ben Bella Road was sealed by hundreds of panga wielding PF cadres waiting for the return of the mourners, and Police did not intervene whatsoever, why?

Once this is appreciated, one quickly asks why the Police did not act to disperse these machete wielding cadres because it was part of bigger plan

It is quite shocking to actually hear some leaders of the Patriotic Front, like madam Mumbi Phiri, complaining about how her “boys” were attacked without her actually saying what her boys were doing in a UPND procession in the first place. What were they doing in Cairo and Ben Bella Roads? Was there a PF rally or carnival yesterday? Was there a Police permit for a PF presence in the streets yesterday?

We have seen this before, and the Madam, Mumbi Phiri, somehow is always at the centre of this all the time.

In Kaoma, Mrs Phiri was in the forefront. At the funeral of Clance Zulu where mourners were hacked Mrs Phiri was present and watched everything unfold as a matter other accounts say she was the one commanding it. At Grazier Matapa’s funeral, again Mumbi Phiri was in the forefront.

The violence by the PF cadres seems to carry special blessings from somewhere above otherwise how would they suddenly appear from nowhere at short notice in their hundreds and start closing roads under the nose of the Police?

We therefore wish to advise our Police service, who swear to serve and to protect, to stop bending to unlawful instructions and uphold nothing but the law and order as professionally as possible. Being part of such programs will not hurt anyone but the entire country they wish to serve and to protect.

If this goes unchecked, the Police will have nothing to protect and will remain subjects to the orders of PF cadres. Let them uphold the rule of law and apply law enforcement freely and fairly because there seems to be a silent civil war going on here.

