Here is a wrap October engagements involving Zambia’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers and U23 AFCON opponents.
BOTSWANA
Zambia 2021 AFCON Group H opponents Botswana were in Cairo on Monday where they lost 1-0 to Egypt in a friendly.
Botswana were using the game to prepare for their opening Group H qualifier against Zimbabwe and Algeria.
ZIMBABWE
Zimbabwe did not have any friendly arranged ahead of their November dates against Botswana and Chipolopolo .
ALGERIA
Zambia’s first Group H opponents away on November 14 Algeria played two friendly games during the October FIFA break.
The African champions first match was on October 10 at home where they drew 1-1 against DR Congo.
Algeria wrapped up their friendly dates with a 3-0 away win over Colombia on October 15 in France.
SOUTH AFRICA
Zambia u23’s 2019 U23 AFCON Group B opponents South Africa were in Egypt during the October FIFA break to play two friendly’s against their hosts.
South Africa drew the first match 1-1 on Friday but lost 1-0 in game two on Sunday.