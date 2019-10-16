Here is a wrap October engagements involving Zambia’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers and U23 AFCON opponents.

BOTSWANA

Zambia 2021 AFCON Group H opponents Botswana were in Cairo on Monday where they lost 1-0 to Egypt in a friendly.

Botswana were using the game to prepare for their opening Group H qualifier against Zimbabwe and Algeria.

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe did not have any friendly arranged ahead of their November dates against Botswana and Chipolopolo .

ALGERIA

Zambia’s first Group H opponents away on November 14 Algeria played two friendly games during the October FIFA break.

The African champions first match was on October 10 at home where they drew 1-1 against DR Congo.

Algeria wrapped up their friendly dates with a 3-0 away win over Colombia on October 15 in France.

SOUTH AFRICA

Zambia u23’s 2019 U23 AFCON Group B opponents South Africa were in Egypt during the October FIFA break to play two friendly’s against their hosts.

South Africa drew the first match 1-1 on Friday but lost 1-0 in game two on Sunday.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]