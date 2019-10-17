Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says he does not hold any grudges against Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe of Shalom Ministries who declared that the UPND leader will never enter State House until he repents.
Mr Hichilema has also urged his supporters to forgive Apostle Sinyangwe and pray for him.
“We would like to state that we hold no grudge against him and in fact we have forgiven him from the bottom of our heart. We have no authority on earth to exact revenge. That is the preserve of our God the almighty,” he said.
“We would like to appeal to the Nation to accept the apology from our brother Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe and pray for him.”
Mr Hichilema said Zambia has a lot of challenges that need addressing.
“The country is currently faced with many challenges and we would want to preoccupy ourselves with offering hope and solutions to our people than engaging ourselves in debates of destiny which we have no control over. We leave matters of our destiny in the hands of the Almighty, God.”
