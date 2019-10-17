President Edgar Lungu has emphasized on the need to support local content in the country’s film industry.

President Lungu has noted that Zambians must realize that the film industry can be a good source of income if well harnessed.

He says the film industry is also good for employment creation and has the potential to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

He said this in Lusaka today when a team of actors from a local soap ‘Mpali’ with a team from Multichoice Africa paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

President Lungu stated that the government will continue to support the industry for it to realize its full potential.

And the Head of State has also advised artists to take responsibility over their lives.

President Lungu said artists must take responsibility to invest in their health and in their future bearing in mind that they are much needed by their families.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, said the government has constructed three studios for the Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) and one studio for Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) for film production.

Mr. Kasolo noted that more studios are being constructed, one in each provincial headquarters to support the film industry.

He pointed out that the government is fully aware of the industry’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hence the commitment to enhancing support to the industry.

The Permanent Secretary indicated that the government is working towards ensuring that local content is at 60 percent of every programming.

He, however, noted that more still needs to be done to improve on the transmission of local content.

[Read 68 times, 68 reads today]