Justice Minister Given Lubinda says it would be premature to refund any money to the treasury before the courts conclude the matter where he and 63 former and serving ministers have been ordered to refund the government.

Mr. Lubinda says the matter has not been finally determined and that the 63 respondents had not been heard by the court.

This is in a matter where Mr. Lubinda and 63 former and serving ministers have been ordered to refund government money arising from salaries when they had continued to occupy office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016.

Mr. Lubinda says the rights of the 64 respondents to be heard is enshrined in article 18 of the constitution and is therefore available to the respondents.

The Minister says the 64 former and serving ministers are aware of their rights and will abide by the final decision of the court.

Mr. Lubinda adds that as Minister of Justice it is his individual and constitutional responsibility to uphold the law and defend the constitution of Zambia.

The Minister has refuted media reports attributed to him that he will not pay the money ordered to be paid by the constitutional court in the case of LAZ Versus Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others.

[Read 151 times, 151 reads today]