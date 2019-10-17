Justice Minister Given Lubinda says it would be premature to refund any money to the treasury before the courts conclude the matter where he and 63 former and serving ministers have been ordered to refund the government.
Mr. Lubinda says the matter has not been finally determined and that the 63 respondents had not been heard by the court.
This is in a matter where Mr. Lubinda and 63 former and serving ministers have been ordered to refund government money arising from salaries when they had continued to occupy office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016.
Mr. Lubinda says the rights of the 64 respondents to be heard is enshrined in article 18 of the constitution and is therefore available to the respondents.
The Minister says the 64 former and serving ministers are aware of their rights and will abide by the final decision of the court.
Mr. Lubinda adds that as Minister of Justice it is his individual and constitutional responsibility to uphold the law and defend the constitution of Zambia.
The Minister has refuted media reports attributed to him that he will not pay the money ordered to be paid by the constitutional court in the case of LAZ Versus Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others.
The Constitutional Court the highest court in Zed ruled that the ministers should pay back, so what are you talking about iwe Lubinda?
No respect for the rule of law! Is it any wonder that PF cadres are so lawless? They have their example from their leaders. The court has given its verdict. What do you mean by saying the final decision has not been made? You were already heard, but you are resisting!
This is why I say Zambia is lost. This is the kind of immoral, greedy leadership that we have. Guys please if you dont turn from this course you will lead us into chaos. You may not know it, or pretend not to, but people are angry.
It is clear that PF will do anything to hold on to power, because they know that if they leave power, they will be called to account for their theft! I may be called a prophet of doom, but their will be bloodshed in Zambia if we dont change course. Please ba PF dont lead us to this dark path
That is pf for you. Even the most educated and reasonable people who join this party end up losing their values. Very sad. My white wife always says that most zambian politicians unfortunately see public service as a career and source of income. Here in Europe politicians earn less from politics than their private business.
And this “learned” crook has the courage to peddle Bill No. 10 as “progressive”?
Pay back our money thief!!!