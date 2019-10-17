President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern that the already existing Saudi Arabia goat market has not yet been well utilised.

President Lungu says so much has been said about the Saudi market but nothing is being done to take advantage of the opportunity.

He says it is high time the country started seeing results on the goat project rather than merely talking about a readily available market.

The Head of State has since urged the newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Benson Mwenya, to ensure that the export of goats to Saudi Arabia is actualised without fail.

He stated that there is an urgent need for the country to move the project forward, adding that government has facilitated the opening of both goat and fish breeding centres in almost all provinces, to help with the actualisation of the projects.

President Lungu has also urged Dr Mwenya to plan with strategic focus in order to accelerate the increase of fish and Livestock population for the country to improve food security and stir economic growth.

The Head of State has further directed the Permanent Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries to put in place an aggressive programme which will promote fish farming in the country and also address fish deficit.

And President Lungu has urged the newly appointed Accountant General, Kennedy Musonda to ensure prudence in the management of government resources.

The President noted that he is confident that with his vast knowledge and experience, Mr Musonda will be able to execute his duties to the people’s expectations.

President Lungu made these remarks during the swearing – in Ceremony of the two newly appointees at State House in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary, Benson Mwenya, says the ministry is already putting up measures to actualise the goat project.

Dr Mwenya told journalists in an interview that the ministry will start by exporting carcasses and that three abattoirs have already been identified.

He said the only thing that is remaining is to contact the buyers in Saudi Arabia to and connect them with the abattoirs.

Dr. Mwenya indicated that the Ministry is also up to the task of increasing on fish fingerings across the country to reduce the fish deficit.

And Accountant General, Kennedy Musonda, noted that financial management in public service is very important and will be his main area of focus.

Mr. Musonda said he is equal to the task and will work to ensure that all financial resources are well accounted for.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]