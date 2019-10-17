Minister of Agriculture Hon. Michael Katambo has stated that Zambia’s agriculture sector is expected to produce over 3 million metric tones of maize in the 2019-2020 farming season, and an increase of about 3.5 million metric tones in the 2020-2021 farming season.

He said going forward the entire sector is poised to produce over 5 million metric tons of maize.

“We’ve opened up a formal trade agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo and of course on various commodities not only maize but several leguminous seed varieties.” He added.

He said these increases will increase the income of Zambian farmers who will engage informal trade with the DRC and other surrounding countries.

Mr. Katambo was briefing the media shortly after a Regional Cluster meeting on Economic Diversification and Job Creation Chaired by His Excellency President Edgar Lungu at Statehouse Wednesday Morning.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Regional Cluster on Economic Diversification and Job Creation Hon. Nickson Chilangwa highlighted among many other things the need to fast track the northern circuit through the Kalunguishi Basin Hydro Power potential.

He also emphasized on the need to localize afforestation rather than giving it to foreign companies.

Mr. Chilangwa who is also Northern Province Minister expressed gratitude that President Lungu received all the recommendations made by Provincial Ministers and their permanent secretaries favourably.

