Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has alleged that the Patriotic Front is distributing blank National registration cards in its resolve to rig the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kalaba told a media briefing that the PF has so far distributed 50 000 blank National Registration Cards in provinces they consider their strongholds and 10 000 in provinces considered to be opposition strongholds.

Mr Kalaba said the PF are resolved to rig the 2021 polls and currently the mobile registration is underway in Muchinga, Central, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces.

He said a desperate regime that has nothing to offer the Zambian people, the Patriotic Front despite not funding the National Registration, Passport and Citizenships office, have found the money for the mobile registration which is underway in some parts of the country.

And Mr Kalaba has warned that voting for the PF is a disaster in waiting and has challenged Zambians not to vote for them for a better future.

He said the PF must be taught a lesson in 2021 because they have no idea on how to resolve the many challenges facing the nation.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the claims by Mr Kalaba a sign that he has conceded defeat before the 2021 polls are even held.

He said with the many developmental projects being implemented in the country, PF does not need to distribute 50 000 NRCs to rig the election.

