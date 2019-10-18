Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has alleged that the Patriotic Front is distributing blank National registration cards in its resolve to rig the 2021 general elections.
Mr Kalaba told a media briefing that the PF has so far distributed 50 000 blank National Registration Cards in provinces they consider their strongholds and 10 000 in provinces considered to be opposition strongholds.
Mr Kalaba said the PF are resolved to rig the 2021 polls and currently the mobile registration is underway in Muchinga, Central, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces.
He said a desperate regime that has nothing to offer the Zambian people, the Patriotic Front despite not funding the National Registration, Passport and Citizenships office, have found the money for the mobile registration which is underway in some parts of the country.
And Mr Kalaba has warned that voting for the PF is a disaster in waiting and has challenged Zambians not to vote for them for a better future.
He said the PF must be taught a lesson in 2021 because they have no idea on how to resolve the many challenges facing the nation.
But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the claims by Mr Kalaba a sign that he has conceded defeat before the 2021 polls are even held.
He said with the many developmental projects being implemented in the country, PF does not need to distribute 50 000 NRCs to rig the election.
But why didn’t you get some and show us Harry?? Which court will act based on your word?? Ngafyashupa, get advice from GBM or Elias Chipimo.
If you want to know how a crocodile lives underwater ask a hippopotamus, he was once a pf member.
Being a former PF proves nothing. We need to see those blank NRCs and we shall believe him. Otherwise, ni chimbwi no plan, nkhani yavuta-he knows he is getting nothing out of 2021as Bushiri conned him. The Bahati by-election showed him.
STOP HALLUCINATING. PRODUCE EVIDENCE / SAMPLE
The good thing about people like Harry is they slowly reveal how they »helped » defeat hh in the last elections so this was one trick, CK also spoke out and don’t forget how Wynter spoke of refugees voting to defeat RB
It’s 18th October a day of repentance, what is harry trying to reveal today?
Our PF friends came to loot and to destroy! All our sacred institutions and documents have been reduced to nothing! Our Reserve Forests and Wildlife will be gone and we should expect worse flush floods in Lusaka! The tragedy is the citizens themselves who are accomplices in the destruction of their own country! We don’t guard our country jealously against corrupt politicians! We praise thieves and demonize those that mean well for us! When it comes to choosing leaders in Zambia, we always make the wrong choices! No wonder we are where we are! As for me, I will vote PF to teach Zambians a bitter lesson!
With a normal party, this would sound fo.olish, but with a desperate corrupt party PF founded on corruption anything is possible .
By the way in my criticism of PF and Trible UPND, both obnoxious, I nearly forgot that we have options like DP, MMD Mutati and others for 2021. Even Mmembe has begun to sound like a reasonable option, imagine Mmembe of all people!!