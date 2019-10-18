Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala yesterday directed that the word Barotseland be excused in all Parliamentary debates.
Ms Namugala guided that there is no place called Barotseland in Zambia.
She was making a ruling on a point of Order on whether opposition UPND Sikongo Member of Parliament Mundia Ndalamei was in order to refer to Western Province in his debates as Barotseland.
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale had risen on a point of order wanting to know whether the opposition MP was in order to refer to Western Province as Barotseland.
Ms Namugala ruled that the MP was out of order as there was no place in Zambia referred to as Barotseland.
She said Barotseland was a British Protectorate which no longer exists.
She clarified that the Provincial and Districts Boundaries Act Chapter 286 of the Laws Zambia has no place and does not recognize any place called Barotseland.
She further guided that presiding officers have in the past rendered the same ruling in the house and Members of Parliament must desist from using the name.
She is right – there is no Baarotseland is there?
Just change from Western to Barotseland Province, since those lazy Lozis have failed to form their own country.
Luapula Province can’t accept some geographic name.
What a demented douche of a tribalist this Namugala lady is! That’s like saying there are no Lozis in Zambia. “Barotseland” simply means the “land of the Lozis” or the “land where the Lozis live”. This uninformed Lungu minion has the nerve to wipe off the land of the proud people off the face of the world without fearing any consequences.
Yes there is ‘Barotseland’ the country and nation that existed prior to Zambia with borders through the line of rail; and the Barotseland Agreement… this is what sends shivers through these spineless douches. But there is ‘Barotseland’ as it exists which is the land of the proud Lozi people, and there is a difference.
Barotseland exists and you can even find it even on Wikipedia. ‘Western Province’ is actually more colonial British…
….’Western Province’ is actually more colonial British than Barotseland you ignorant m0r0n!
You can try to bury the history; try to suppress the truth and wipe the Genesis of Zambia from the school curriculum, but the truth will stand the test of time and rise over propaganda lies. The truth will always be passed down generations because a Lozi has blood of a Lozi running in their veins and you can’t succeed to suppress it with lies and thieving.
Do not perpetuate colonialists’ misdeeds.