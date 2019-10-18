Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala yesterday directed that the word Barotseland be excused in all Parliamentary debates.

Ms Namugala guided that there is no place called Barotseland in Zambia.

She was making a ruling on a point of Order on whether opposition UPND Sikongo Member of Parliament Mundia Ndalamei was in order to refer to Western Province in his debates as Barotseland.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale had risen on a point of order wanting to know whether the opposition MP was in order to refer to Western Province as Barotseland.

Ms Namugala ruled that the MP was out of order as there was no place in Zambia referred to as Barotseland.

She said Barotseland was a British Protectorate which no longer exists.

She clarified that the Provincial and Districts Boundaries Act Chapter 286 of the Laws Zambia has no place and does not recognize any place called Barotseland.

She further guided that presiding officers have in the past rendered the same ruling in the house and Members of Parliament must desist from using the name.

