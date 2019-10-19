Our father and our God, in the name of your son Jesus, we now present our nation Zambia before you.

We re-dedicate our country and renew our vows to govern ourselves by the statutes of God’s Word.

We are grateful for the firm Strong Christian values upon which our nation was founded. We thank you for choosing Zambia to be the beacon of light for the rest of the continent. We honor the work of God’s servants who have gone before us in declaring the Gospel of Jesus Christ through the years.

We affirm the prayer of David Livingstone that, “On this land where I rest my bended knees, let it become a mighty Christian Nation.” A beacon of hope to the African continent and a light to the rest of the world.”

We affirm the prayer of our first President Dr Kenneth David Kaunda who said: “Zambia shall honor and uphold the Christian faith.”

We further affirm the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation by our second President Dr Fredrick Chiluba.

We affirm and celebrate the declaration of October 18th as a Day of Prayer, Fasting, Reconciliation, and Forgiveness as announced by the sixth President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Today, we hold ourselves accountable to the solemn vows we made to you. We promised to govern ourselves under the Lordship of Jesus Christ. We dedicated the Presidency, Cabinet, the Civil service, the legislature, the Judiciary and the people of Zambia to the Lordship of Christ. We vowed to end corruption. We vowed to be just and defend the weak. We vowed to govern this country in morality and integrity of heart.

Today, 28 years later we come to give an account before you. As national leaders, we repent for failing to honor our vows. We seek your forgiveness.

Instead of propagating peace, we have propagated hate, division, violence and bloodletting. We have oppressed the poor and glorified the powerful.

Our nation bleeds from greed and corruption. Our people carry the unyielding yoke of poverty. We repent for failing to create unity amongst ourselves. We have turned our backs against the vows we made to you. The result of our disobedience has been hunger, poverty, joblessness, violence, deaths of our youth. We are at war with ourselves.

As Church leaders, we have failed to play our prophetic role of guiding the nation in a non-partisan manner. We have failed to be the prophetic voice for the masses.

As citizens, we have failed to hold our leaders both in politics and the church accountable. We have failed to place demands on those who lead us.

Lord, Zambia is no ordinary nation. This is your inheritance. It is your lighthouse for the continent. You chose this land before anyone of us was born. We fear and tremble to be found guilty of frustrating your eternal plans for this land.

Therefore today, we willingly choose to rededicate our nation Zambia to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.

We repent as political leaders for taking your people for granted. We repent as Church leaders for not speaking loud enough for the poor and the weak.

We repent as a nation for the innocent blood that has been spilled and for engaging in witchcraft and demonic activities.

We turn to you with tears in our eyes and grief in our hearts. We seek your forgiveness.

We now rededicate every sector of the Zambian community to you Lord Jesus. We accept our failures and weaknesses. We seek your forgiveness.

We rededicate our selves to live in love and at peace with each other.

Lord, we renew our vows to live in harmony, in love and in the fear of the Lord. To govern ourselves in equity and the fear of the Lord. We further declare that Zambia shall be led by leaders of integrity and morality in line with our declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation. We pray so for President LUNGU and his government and we pray so for all governments to come. May the leadership of morality and integrity be the flagship of our Christian nation, Zambia today and always.

We re-dedicate the President, the Government of Zambia, the Opposition Parties, the Church and the people of Zambia to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, now and forevermore. We sing the all-time hymn, “Bind us together Lord..”

Zambia shall be saved.

In Christ’s Name we pray.

Amen

