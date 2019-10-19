Zambians are yesterday observing the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation. This year’s theme is “receiving times of refreshing from the presence of the Lord through reconciliation with one another and the environment for a prosperous Zambia.”

President Edgar Lungu has joined hundreds of people at the Lusaka Show grounds in observing the day.

And in Kitwe, Vice President Inonge Wina is among several Christians who have gathered at Nkana stadium to pray. Mrs. Wina says Zambians have many economic hardships that need God’s intervention.

The Vice President says today’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting must be used to unite the nation and ask for blessings from the Almighty God.

She was speaking when she addressed hundreds of Kitwe residents at Nkana Stadium during commemorations for the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

And Bishop Steve Safwali from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia said Zambia’s problems can only be solved through prayer.

And Fr Japhet Ponda said politicians must repent for using young people as tools of violence. Fr Ponda said it is wrong to arm the young people and make them shed blood.

In Petauke, Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged all Zambians to carry on with a spirit of prayer and not only unite during National Day of Prayer.

Speaking when he officiated at the National Day of Prayer celebrations, Ms. Siliya said only prayer and unity can help Zambia gain God’s favour to improve the country’s economic stability.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Petauke Central Member of Parliament, said Zambia is a united nation with cases of violence reducing rapidly. She said all Zambians must work together as one regardless of tribe, religious or political affiliation.

Ms. Siliya was accompanied by Petauke District Commissioner Valenesi Moyo, Chief Nyampande, PF Eastern Provincial Chairperson Andrew Lubusha, and Petauke Council Chairman James Lungu.

And St Oscar’s Parish Priest Andrew Pumula urged all Zambians to look to God for solutions to their problems. Fr Pumula praised the PF administration for letting the church have a say in the governing of the country.

In Mansa, Mansa Central Member of Parliament Chitalu Chilufya said that Zambia will remain a blessed nation because of its leader President Edgar Lungu who has put God first in his leadership.

Dr. Chilufya has since called on all Zambians to remain united, peaceful and tolerant to each other for the nation to realise meaningful development.

Dr. Chilufya, who is also Minister of Health and PF Member of the Central committee, further appealed to all Zambians to say no to alien practices being promoted by some people because Zambia is a Christian Nation. He said this when he graced this year’s National Day of Prayer, reconciliation and fasting.

Speaking earlier, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa thanked the people of Mansa for attending the prayer day in numbers.

Mr. Chilangwa further appealed to the people to remain hard workers and prayerful for the success of the area and the nation.

In a vote of thanks, Bishop Maxwell Mumba of Shekaina Gospel Ministry called on the people in the country to support the day as it is not political.

Meanwhile, Chief Mabumba who was also in attendance declared Luapula province an area that will remain peaceful and prosperous forever.

