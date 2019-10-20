Chipolopolo unconvincingly toiled to 2020 CHAN qualification after eSwatini held them 2-2 at home in Lusaka on Saturday.

The result saw Zambia qualify 3-2 on aggregate but the qualification was met with a hail of bottles and objectiles from dissatisfied fans after the final whistle at National Heroes Stadium.

” Well to be honest I feel some of these fans need to be questioned why they want to kill the players? Yes we accept we didn’t play well, but why stone us?”Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

Meanwhile, a brace by Emmanuel Chabula in the 4th and 56th minutes salvaged the home draw.

But Dlamini Phinda struck in the 58th minute while Sifiso Matse equalized in the 76th minute to stugger and pin Zambia to the final whistle.

[Read 125 times, 125 reads today]