The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Mabvuto Chipata as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 11 October 2019.

Mr Chipata replaces Dr Pius Kasolo who was sacked in February this year.

He joined ZCCM-IH in July y2012 as Chief Financial Officer, the position he held until early 2018 when he was appointed Chief Investments Officer responsible for the Company’s investments function.

He has over the years been involved in a number of strategic developments in the Company leading different project teams.

Prior to joining ZCCM-IH, Mr Chipata worked in various senior management positions in sectors such as money and capital markets, insurance, and manufacturing.

He has worked as Managing Director for Intermarket Securities Zambia Limited, Finance Director for ZAMPOST, Chief Operating Officer for Intermarket Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, among others.

He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on a number of companies including Kansanshi Mining Plc and Lubambe Copper Mines Limited.

Mr Chipata is an accomplished finance and investments professional with over 20 years’ experience.

He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from the Copperbelt University and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants.

He is also a trained Stockbroker.

The Board says it is confident that with his experience, Mr Chipata will make a valuable contribution to the success of the Company.

[Read 182 times, 182 reads today]