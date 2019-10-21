The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union has called for the removal of Bishop Ed Chomba as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government because he lacks the vision of transforming the Local Government system.
ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu said due to nonpayment of salaries it upholds the resolution made by its members to withdraw labour and workers will only resume work upon the clearance of the unpaid salaries.
Mr Zulu said Councils are in three months salary arrears and should equally step up efforts to maximise revenue collection and dismantle the arrears.
U have plenty money from markets and bus stations being thieved by pf cadres but fail to pressure for removal of these cadres?
Ed Chomba was not appointed for being competent. We all know the sinister reasons.
There’s no where in the Industrial and Labour Relations Act where it states that the demand for the removal of another employee is part of the collective bargaining process. Your friends at CBU have failed to have Naison Ngoma removed by similar demands. Think before you do anything. The removal of Chomba might not be the solution. Your job is to push for your members