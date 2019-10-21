The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union has called for the removal of Bishop Ed Chomba as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government because he lacks the vision of transforming the Local Government system.

ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu said due to nonpayment of salaries it upholds the resolution made by its members to withdraw labour and workers will only resume work upon the clearance of the unpaid salaries.

Mr Zulu said Councils are in three months salary arrears and should equally step up efforts to maximise revenue collection and dismantle the arrears.

[Read 294 times, 294 reads today]