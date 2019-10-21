Coach Oswald Mutapa says Zambia worked hard to win the 2019 Cosafa Mens Under-17 Championship staged in Malawi.

Junior Chipolopolo were on Sunday crowned champions after thumping Mozambique 2-0 in the final played at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

‘We are happy to be champions,’ Mutapa said during the post match media briefing.

‘We did a lot, like I alluded to previously the preparations were massive and it could be seen from the results we have had,’ he said.

Zambia captain Miguel Chaiwa was excited with the victory.

‘First and foremost, I would like to say thank God for the wonderful trophy that he has given unto us,’ Chaiwa said.

‘And I just want to say thank you to the hard working technical bench which has been advising us more and more to continue with the same spirit.We have been training hard since May and this is our opportunity to show case our talents,’ he said.

2017 winners Zambia won the cup with a 100 percent record.

