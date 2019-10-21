The ruling Patriotic Front has challenged the US Embassy in Zambia to explain to the Nation the sanctions UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was discussing in the United States of America on behalf of Zambia.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says reports of sanctions on Zambia by the US through withholding aid must be explained as the ruling party is not aware of the said sanctions.
Mr Chanda has expressed worry that an opposition leader would travel to the United States of America to discuss sanctions which the country is not aware of.
Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum, Mr Chanda also challenged Mr Hichilema to explain in what capacity he managed to woo investments worth US$25.8 billion from the USA.
Mr Chanda has questioned what beneficiation is there for Mr Hichilema in the said pledged investment.
He said Mr Hichilema being an opposition Leader who is not serving in government; it is difficult to tell in what capacity he was wooing such investment.
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was in Washington DC in the United States of America to speak about the current state of affairs in Zambia at the invitation of the Woodrow Wilson Center.
Mr Hichilema used his trip to the United States to thank that country for assisting Zambia in various sectors of the economy.
And Mr Hichilema has revealed that private investors from the US have pledged to invest over US$25.8 billion in Zambia in the first 5 years of his administration.
When asked if he would support sanctions through withholding aid, Mr Hichilema noted that this support to the Zambian people remains critical and should continue.
15 hours of loadshedding a day and this motherphucker is still focused on HH.
HH himself said he did not want sanctions imposed on Zambia.
Is the PF preparing to arrest him for treason again?
This matter will escalate further, mark my words.
Why didn’t you come to church?
Nacilawasha.
Attention seeker
he was busy wanking his next “press (wankers) release”
In PF, any pledge, loan or monies coming from outside has a percentage for the negotiators and some people in top positions, hence the assumption that HH must be doing as they do. HH is different. He is not like you Sunday. The difference between you and HH is like day and night, for clarity, the night being you Sunday and the likes of you in your party. HH just wants a better Zambia for all of us not just for a few. If were him, I would go and live else and enjoy my money and leave this country on its current trajectory to self destruction. I can’t help but to think that the devil has taken grip of this country through its own citizens. Please let’s wake up
“……When asked if he would support sanctions through withholding aid, Mr Hichilema noted that this support to the Zambian people remains critical and should continue…..”
There you have it chanda. HH was asked, he did not bring up any sanctions.
It is us, concerned citizens asking the USA and EU to put sanctions on lungu and his gang for relentlessly violating democratic rights of citizens.
Your HH is just a headless Tonga bull who understands nothing. He thinks those gay people he met will vote for him. And by telling lies that he has secured US25 B, then he has won elections! Hes losing again come 2021. Where is he going to get votes from, you blind supporters. You support him because hes Tonga, and no other tribe can lead UPND apart from Tonga. You are very dull you Tongas.
And you because you steal and support looting you think you are clever ???
Fooool,and you don’t support him because if his tribe Mr cave man. Go back to bushmen days. We have moved on.
We repeat our advice to the UPND in Zambia……Garry nkombo in particular.
As we approach 2021 and PF becomes more desperate, you need to arm your caders with concelled video recording devices …..these cost as little as under $50, we will be forwarding details.
Just pasite PF violations on line and let social media do the rest……and watch lungu banned from leaving Zambia.
CHANDA,THEY IS NOTHING SENSEBLE YOU WILL SAY JUST SHOUT UP
THEY ARE ALOT OF SERIOUS THINGS TO DISCUSS. DON’T BE SEEN LIKE YOU ARE THE ONE WHO KNOWS HOW TO TALK. ULICHIBUBA SANA KATATA IWE.FOCUS,ON THE LOAD SHEDDING,MEALIE MEAL PRICES.AND BELIEVE ME UZANKACHUNCHA IWE.
Sunday Chanda needs to be blacked out by the media. There is no way that a so called media director of a ruling party can only be talking about one subject each time he opens his mouth-HH. If he has nothing to say, let him tell us how, as a ruling party that has put us in so much debt, will get us out of the hole that they themselves have dug. Let’s be issue based and not HH based. This is where PF loses it, they fail to articulate issues and it starts at the top. The economy is failing, they blame climate change!