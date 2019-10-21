The ruling Patriotic Front has challenged the US Embassy in Zambia to explain to the Nation the sanctions UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was discussing in the United States of America on behalf of Zambia.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says reports of sanctions on Zambia by the US through withholding aid must be explained as the ruling party is not aware of the said sanctions.

Mr Chanda has expressed worry that an opposition leader would travel to the United States of America to discuss sanctions which the country is not aware of.

Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum, Mr Chanda also challenged Mr Hichilema to explain in what capacity he managed to woo investments worth US$25.8 billion from the USA.

Mr Chanda has questioned what beneficiation is there for Mr Hichilema in the said pledged investment.

He said Mr Hichilema being an opposition Leader who is not serving in government; it is difficult to tell in what capacity he was wooing such investment.

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was in Washington DC in the United States of America to speak about the current state of affairs in Zambia at the invitation of the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Mr Hichilema used his trip to the United States to thank that country for assisting Zambia in various sectors of the economy.

And Mr Hichilema has revealed that private investors from the US have pledged to invest over US$25.8 billion in Zambia in the first 5 years of his administration.

When asked if he would support sanctions through withholding aid, Mr Hichilema noted that this support to the Zambian people remains critical and should continue.

