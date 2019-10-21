Lusaka Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has urged the Zambia Advanced Institute for Legal Studies to call for a stakeholder meeting to discuss the poor performance of students during examinations, adding that the failure rate at ZIALE is a source of worry which should be addressed.

Mr Ngulube said that ZIALE should engage Universities and advise them on how best to prepare their students and that as much as ZIALE is not entirely to blame, the institute should restrict the number of student in class.

Mr Ngulube said that having too many students in one class may compromise service delivery .

Mr. Ngulube was however quick to mention that most students coming out of Universities are allegedly half baked.

Mr. Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament told ZNBC News that some of the graduates who go for attachment at his law firm cannot even draft a letter.

He said the quality of students and lecturers in various Universities also need to be checked.

Mr. Ngulube said instead of attacking ZIALE, Zambians should put pressure on Universities so that they start doing the right thing.

Over the years ZIALE has been branded as an institution where you do not expect more than five percent of the students to pass the law practice examination.

Out of the hundreds of students that enrol at Zambia’s only law practice institute each year, only a few are admitted to the Bar. The trend has been consistently so over the years. In 2017/2018 intake, only 4 out of 384 were admitted to the bar.

This year, the pass rate is not any different from the precedent set over the years. Only 5 out of 355 students who sat the 2019 final exams have passed, representing 1.4 percent.

Various stakeholders have raised concern, and justifiably so, over the consistently low pass rate at ZIALE.

Students, universities, non-governmental organisations, politicians and parents have all been unamused by the incredibly low pass rates at the institution.

Stakeholders including the Ministry of Justice have called on ZIALE to review its curriculum.

However, according to ZIALE, there was nothing wrong with their examinations except that students needed to work extremely hard.

