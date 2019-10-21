Champions Zesco United remained on course to assuming top spot in the FAZ Super Division following a 3-1 win over Green Buffaloes on Sunday in Lusaka.

Striker Winston Kalengo registered a hat-trick in the lunchtime match at Sunset Stadium to see second placed Zesco remain just one point above leaders Red Arrows.

Unbeaten Zesco, who sits on 15 points, have one unplayed match against Power Dynamos.

Forward Friday Samu scored Buffaloes’ lone goal.

Buffaloes’ are one place above relegation with six points from six matches played.

Later at Sunset, home side Zanaco edged Forest Rangers 1-0 after scoring a first half penalty through Tafadzwa Rusike.

Seventh placed Zanaco have 10 points from six matches played while Forest are one point and one place above the Bankers.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Napsa Stars climbed one place up to third position after forcing a 1-1 draw against Green Eagles at home in Lusaka.

Eagles striker Gozon Mutale cancelled Bornwell Mwape’s 2nd minute goal after 50 minutes.

Both teams are tied on 11 points each after playing six matches.

FAZ Super Division – WEEK 7

20/10/19

Napsa Stars 1-1 Green Eagles

Zanaco 1-0 Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes 1-3 Zesco United

19/10/19

Mufulira Wanderers 0-2 Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors 2-2 Nkana

Power Dynamos 0-0 Nkwazi

Nakambala 2-0 Buildcon

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Lusaka Dynamos

Lumwana Radiants 3-0 KYSA

