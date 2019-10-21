ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says he expects load-shedding to end by the close of 2020. Mr. Mundende says ZESCO is diversifying its energy sources and will start construction solar plants that will by the end of next year bring on board about seven hundred megawatts of power.

He says the power utility firm also expects to bring on board the Kafue Gorge lower power station which will have the capacity of producing 7-hundred and 50 mega watts of power.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr. Mundende said it is regrettable that citizens are being subjected to long hours of load-shedding which he has attributed to low water levels caused by climate change.

He is however hopeful that with good rains expected during the 2019-2020 rainfall season, the country will see reduced load-shedding.

Mr. Mundende said the company has several potential sites for electricity generation which if implemented could make Zambia a hub of electricity in the region.

On the planned importation of power from South Africa, the ZESCO Chief said ESKOM South Africa is demanding advance payments for two months which is in the range of about 40 million dollars.

