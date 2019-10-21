ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says he expects load-shedding to end by the close of 2020. Mr. Mundende says ZESCO is diversifying its energy sources and will start construction solar plants that will by the end of next year bring on board about seven hundred megawatts of power.
He says the power utility firm also expects to bring on board the Kafue Gorge lower power station which will have the capacity of producing 7-hundred and 50 mega watts of power.
Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr. Mundende said it is regrettable that citizens are being subjected to long hours of load-shedding which he has attributed to low water levels caused by climate change.
He is however hopeful that with good rains expected during the 2019-2020 rainfall season, the country will see reduced load-shedding.
Mr. Mundende said the company has several potential sites for electricity generation which if implemented could make Zambia a hub of electricity in the region.
On the planned importation of power from South Africa, the ZESCO Chief said ESKOM South Africa is demanding advance payments for two months which is in the range of about 40 million dollars.
Malabish! We’ve heard all that before. By 2020 the tone will shift from solar to nuclear and before your very eyes load shedding will be back with a bang. Zambians are incapable of lifting themselves out of poverty. We have very low expectations of ourselves and very high on careless consumption and wastage.
These are the incompetent people running the country. Blaming everything on nature. There are many countries around the world that don’t have as many rivers and rain as Zambia has. And yet they’ve electricity 24/7. Israel comes to mind. There’s no way a country can develop if there’s no sufficient electricity, as industries need it to operate. And now this clown is telling us load shedding will last up to the end of next year. Most likely he’s not telling the truth. It seems now like load shedding will be a permanent situation, as long as incompetent, clueless Lungu remains in office. These are indeed wasted years, and a tragedy for Zambia.
What happened to all those alternative to Kariba power sources lungu was commissioning left right and center ?????
My household and I saw it coming and we went to RENT TO OWN where we got a diesel Generator that’s helping us now. What about the whole of government and it’s hapless Zesco? Is it now that you want to Start putting up solar sources of power to beef up the climate change-hit hydropower? Did you go to sleep or what?
40 million dollars for 2 months? What a waste! What is wrong with Zambians?