The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has made submissions to the Ministry of General Education on the proposed replacement of Grade Seven examinations with assessment tests.

BETUZ General Secretary, Evans Chungu, has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kabwe, saying BETUZ has since submitted the union’s opinion on the announcement made by the Ministry of General Education.

Mr Chungu says the announcement is a welcome move, however, the union is worried with the quality of results that will be produced from the assessment tests, that will allow the pupils qualify to the next grade.

He added that the whole essence of conducting examinations, is for teachers to see how ready the pupils are, to move to the second level of education.

Mr Chungu added that BETUZ made its submissions after looking at the Policy Chain of the education system under basic level and hopes to see the Ministry of General Education come up with best ways to produce quality results from the assessment tests for Grade Seven learners.

He also revealed that the union is still looking into forwarding more submissions, in order to ensure that good results from Grade Seven School Assessment Tests are produced.

Recently, Minister of General Education, David Mabumba, announced that Grade Seven pupils will no longer write examinations to qualify for the next grade but instead write assessment tests.

