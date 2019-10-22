

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Over the course of the 8 years the Patriotic Front (PF) have been at the helm of government, it is undoubted high ranking government officials, through the wanton abuse of the institutional authority and privilege they enjoy, have not only abused public resources, but also systematically diverted economic gains away from millions of Zambians through the accumulation of private property and profit.

We have overwhelming, institutional evidence against a good number of PF government officials who are engaged in grand theft and corruption involving public resources, manipulation of public processes for personal gain, including details of commissions individuals have been receiving for committing our country to public debt we cannot repay and without due regard to process.

This information is known not only in Zambia, but also available to many international cooperating partners whose citizens have lost millions of dollars and Euros through corruption and plunder at the hands of corrupt PF government officials.

But cooperating partners have now realised, that it would be unethical and against the spirit of our shared humanity, to punish a whole nation through the withholding of vital aid to education and health, or indeed investments in critical areas of economy to slap crosscutting economical sanctions against a whole nation.

And the UPND, through it’s PRESIDENT Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, have said we shall not support or advocate for crosscutting economic sanctions against our own country and our own people.

The price to pay if blanket sanctions were issued would be unbearable for ordinary people while the thieving politicians themselves continue to live exuberant lifestyles both here at home and abroad.

Therefore, as part of the process of implementing UNEXPLAINED WEALTH ORDERS (UWOs) and “operation recovery” against politically exposed individuals whom Law Enforcement Agencies will have reason to believe have illegally acquired wealth, property or money, the UPND will take the lattitude and request that special dispensation be exercised in freezing the assets of CORRUPT Zambian officials and politicians, as well as instituting travel bans to countries where these blood assets are held, as well as exclusion from travellibg to cooperating countries.

The UPND will not allow state sponsored criminal actors to get away with having destroyed our country for private gain, just as the UPND will not victimise hardworking Zambian citizens, who have legitimately acquired wealth and continue to contribute immensely to the growth of our economy.

Once the music stops playing, there will be no place to hide for those who have committed grand economic crimes against Zambians.

