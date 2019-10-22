Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has poured scorn on the Fire Trucks that First Lady Esther Lungu went to receive in the UNistared States as a Donation after the trucks were spotted in Lusaka.

Post on his social media account, Mr. Hichilema mockingly wondered which museums the trucks were destined to so that he could view them at close range.

Mr. Hakainde mockingly described the trucks as some amazing 19th Century Technology and recounted how as a young boy he used to watch these trucks on a black and white television set.

Early this year on the 19th January 2019 the First lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu arrived in Los Angeles for what the government described as a launch of collaboration between the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Zambia Fire and Rescue Service where she received 4 donated Fire trucks.

According to presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda the purpose of the trip was to assess if the fire trucks conformed to Zambian standards.

However, it has emerged that the donated fire trucks were retired by the LA fire department after serving the area for decades. Two of the trucks are 1985 models, a third one is a 1995 model and the other one a 1996 model.

With the amount of money spent to collect this scrap, we could have provided financial aid to over a hundred students at UNZA. #Zambia pic.twitter.com/1eHD6m0PVi — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) October 21, 2019

