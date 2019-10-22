Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has poured scorn on the Fire Trucks that First Lady Esther Lungu went to receive in the UNistared States as a Donation after the trucks were spotted in Lusaka.
Post on his social media account, Mr. Hichilema mockingly wondered which museums the trucks were destined to so that he could view them at close range.
Mr. Hakainde mockingly described the trucks as some amazing 19th Century Technology and recounted how as a young boy he used to watch these trucks on a black and white television set.
Early this year on the 19th January 2019 the First lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu arrived in Los Angeles for what the government described as a launch of collaboration between the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Zambia Fire and Rescue Service where she received 4 donated Fire trucks.
In January, the first lady travelled to the US, in what had been described as a collaboration between Zambia’s Fire and Rescue Service and the LA fire department to collect the four trucks.
According to presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda the purpose of the trip was to assess if the fire trucks conformed to Zambian standards.
However, it has emerged that the donated fire trucks were retired by the LA fire department after serving the area for decades. Two of the trucks are 1985 models, a third one is a 1995 model and the other one a 1996 model.
With the amount of money spent to collect this scrap, we could have provided financial aid to over a hundred students at UNZA. #Zambia pic.twitter.com/1eHD6m0PVi
— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) October 21, 2019
THESE PEOPLE ARE SHAMELESS GHETTO SUPERSTARS CHAPWA!!
No shame whatsoever.
I would leave the country, hanging my head in shame as I exit, if I was exposed for such silly shameful, & rampant Corruption, like Mrs Jona Chakolwa had exposed herself.
WHAT WRONG DID ZAMBIANS EVER DO TO DESERVE SUCH PEOPLE RUNNING THE NATION?
These guys have no shame, if anything expect them to order more such scrap metal while babies continue to die of preventable diseases . Edgar said he d no vision, we should have believed him
This is too embarrassing.
The PF have no shame at all.
They spent a lot more money on that useless trip than what the fire trucks are worth.
I mean the trucks are worthless.
Even the scrap yard rejected them in the USA.
“Quiet” some amazing 19th century technology. It is unbelievable that HH can be posting statements on social media with wrong spellings.
JEALOUSY!!! At least she came back with used fire engines, not lies like he did. This man is childish. He believe anyone can believe that Americans will spend $25bn in Zambia alone when they can’t do it for the whole of Africa. He has a credibility gap. That is why he loses elections.
Nlovh
Ha Ha shock us one day by saying something positive about the mighty PF
Mighty PF?
Shu Shu Shu “intelligence” (LOL) at work?
Mulifipubafye ba PF. No need to shock ifipuba elo why say anything positive when it would be a lie?
Unblocked myself while kissing my whlte wlfe that’s how easy it is you pf backed website. X
We can make money from those trucks if we park them at Lusaka Museum. Instead of spending on maintenance. Our African neighbours from Malawi and Tanzania can give us good revenue. Do not underestimate their value.
Furthermore, the first lady’s…
Furthermore, the first lady’s entourage included 25 people in all. A bedroom attendant, cook, cleaner, waiter, seven police officers, three secretaries, two fire brigade officers, a communications officer and an accountant were among those accompanying Lungu.
And the exorbitant sojourn abroad went ahead despite civil rights activist Laura Miti appealing unsuccessfully to US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote to withdraw the donation to Zambia.
Details of how much the two-week trip for 25 people cost Zambian taxpayers will not be made available due to Lusaka’s repeated refusal to pass the Access to Information Bill following a litany of excuses.
its ‘quite’ not ‘quiet’ bwana hichilema chintombwa
So you are saying HH wrote this article? Does the dullness of PF and its supporters know no bounds??
Unreserved apology to you my dull PF friend, he did write ‘Quiet’ instead of that other one. He will never be president at this rate if he continues with his horrendous grammar.
Sir with due respect. You also went to the USA but just came back with a promissory note. So if you don’t become a president it means Zambians will never benefit from those millions of dollars.
In Zambia we don’t even produce a single fire truck. Somebody gives you even bad one it’s better than a promissory note. My take on this issue.
Ba Charles, HH went there using his own money. Get that into that thick PF skull of yours. If you are a non-taxpaying dependant sit the phuck down and let us who contribute to the treasury and sponsored this woman’s trip talk, m0r0n.
PFoools with their ka leader, the worst president on earth even he that moron belongs in a museum himself as he has the smallest and dullest brain on earth maybe our kids can learn some, scatter teeth would make a decent example of dull africans in the museum… the chap is an 1diot and has failed
These I mean these unless they are prototypes for engineering students at Unza or Nortec for the Zamtruck project.
Museum materials…kikikiki…lol
Has anyone verified if those are the actual fire trucks that the First Lady accepted?
A disgusting splurge of public funds is how this trip to L A is perceived by those of us from the outside world looking in.
Two mechanic’s traveling in economy class was all that was ever required to inspect and evaluate the condition and life span left in these fire appliances.
However just because they are older vintage do not rule out that they may well still have considerable working life left in them.
Maybe they are meant to quench the fire in Eswatini, forward-thinking. When you know you know.
Left Hand Drive Too. Zambia in the Sun. Part of Lungu’s legacy is fire trucks; if they are not overpriced, they are antiquated. Sad
…even took a chamber maid for this?