The National Health Insurance Management Authority says it targets to register about 700,000 people under the National Health Insurance scheme in the next four months.

Authority Director General James Kapesa says the National Health Insurance scheme has now been rolled out after Statutory Instrument number 66 for 2019 was gazetted.

Mr. Kapesa says the focus is to register employees, pension managers and the informal sector.

He however told ZNBC News in Lusaka that it is not true that the Authority is targeting a certain section of people to register.

Mr. Kapesa explained that everyone above the age of 18 and below 65 are eligible for registration.

He stressed that for now the process of registration is on and that those who will be registered are expected to be put on the scheme and access medical services by First February 2020.

Mr. Kapesa further explained that deductions of one percent towards the health Insurance scheme are expected to start this month.

