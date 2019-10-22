The Patriotic Front has written to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority to complain over the short mobile code being aligned with the party.

In a letter dated 21st October 2019 addressed to ZICTA and accessed by Hot FM News, Party Director for Administration Alick Tembo has complained of the short code *373# purporting to recruit members and acquire personal details on behalf of the PF without the authorization of the party secretariat.

Mr. Tembo in the letter has requested that ZICTA provide the party and all law enforcement agencies the details under which the shortcode was obtained.

He has further requested that all concerned government law enforcement agencies are allowed to investigate the matter.

