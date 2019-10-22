Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) says over 200 cybercrime cases involving obscene materials have been recorded from January to June this year across the country.

ZICTA manager Consumer protection and compliance Edgar Mulauzi said most of the cases received by ZICTA involve women being blackmailed due to nude photos they have posted on social media.

Mr Mulauzi said this during the ZICTA exhibition at the Zambia International Trade Fair show ground in Ndola today.

Mr Mulauzi has advised women not to fall prey to any person on social media and post their nude pictures because people use them to blackmail the victim in most cases.

He however, said ZICTA plans to meet Women Organizations and other stakeholders to help sensitize women on the dangers of posting nude pictures on social media.

Mr Mulauzi said other cybercrime cases which have been recorded by ZICTA are fake news, cyber bullying, and fraud activities which once received are reported direct to police.

He further said 18 cyber related cases which have been acted upon by the police have been referred to the courts of law from 2018 to date.

Mr Mulauzi said ZICTA does not arrest the victims of cybercrimes but report them to the police who act upon the cases.

Meanwhile, ZICTA Corporate Communication Manager Ngabo Nankonde said the opening of the Ndola office is in line with the Seventh National development plan of 2017 to 2019 which is aimed at attaining the long-term objectives as outlined in the Vision 2030 of becoming a “prosperous middle-income country by 2030”.

Ms Nankonde has advised people to take their complaints to ZICTA Offices so that they can be protected by ZICTA against various cases that involve cyber related cases.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]